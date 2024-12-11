49 Palestinians Martyred in Gaza as Zionist Raids Intensify

Palestinian medical sources reported on Wednesday evening that 49 Palestinians have been martyred in the Gaza Strip since dawn due to relentless Zionist airstrikes, now in their 432nd day.

The majority of the casualties, 34, were recorded in the northern areas of the Strip, with hospitals overwhelmed by the influx of victims. The Ministry of Health in Gaza confirmed that 19 individuals were killed, and 69 others injured in two separate massacres targeting families.

The ongoing aggression by Zionist forces—conducted by land, sea, and air since October 7, 2023—has claimed the lives of 44,805 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, while leaving 106,257 injured. These figures remain incomplete as thousands are still trapped under rubble or unreachable by rescue teams due to continued attacks.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate, with calls for immediate international intervention growing louder to halt the devastating assault on the besieged enclave.