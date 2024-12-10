Yemeni Armed Forces Launch Strikes on American Ships and Targets in Support of Palestine

In a significant military escalation, the Yemeni Armed Forces announced successful operations targeting American naval assets and military sites in support of the Palestinian resistance and in response to ongoing U.S.-British actions in Yemen.

The Yemeni naval, UAV, and missile forces conducted a precise operation against three American supply ships that had departed the port of Djibouti after allegedly participating in hostilities against Yemen. Two accompanying American destroyers in the Gulf of Aden were also targeted using missiles and drones. The military confirmed that the operation achieved all its objectives, marking the second such strike on American naval forces within ten days.

Separately, Yemeni Air Force drones carried out two operations targeting military sites in Yaffa and Ashkelon, located in occupied Palestine. Both strikes were reported as successful.

The Yemeni Armed Forces emphasized their continued commitment to supporting Palestinian resistance efforts and defending Yemen against foreign aggression, calling for an end to the siege on Gaza and ongoing military interventions.