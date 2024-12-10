Hezbollah Denounces Israeli Aggression in Syria and Calls for Unified Resistance

Hezbollah issued a statement late Monday condemning the Zionist regime’s continued attacks on Syrian territory, including the occupation of more land in the Golan Heights and the destruction of Syria’s defensive capabilities. The Resistance Party described these actions as blatant aggression, an insolent violation of Syrian sovereignty, and an attempt to destabilize the country.

The statement linked the ongoing Israeli occupation in Syria to the regime’s daily violations in Lebanon and its relentless assaults on Gaza, emphasizing the shared danger faced by the region’s peoples. Hezbollah highlighted the necessity of unified resistance against these aggressions, rejecting all justifications presented by the Israeli regime as baseless fabrications.

“We warn of the consequences of these ongoing attacks and urge the world, particularly Arab and Islamic nations, to adopt firm stances against these crimes. Pressure must be exerted in political and legal arenas to halt this series of violations,” Hezbollah stated.

The party asserted that Israel’s attempts to claim new territories in Syria cannot establish any legitimate rights, reiterating that the occupation of the Golan Heights since 1967 remains illegal under international law.

Hezbollah reaffirmed its unwavering support for Syria, emphasizing the importance of preserving the country’s unity in both its people and its territory.