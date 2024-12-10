Iran Condemns Israeli Attacks on Syria and Accuses Regime of Genocidal Campaign

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei Hamaneh has strongly denounced the Zionist regime’s repeated attacks on Syrian infrastructure and its occupation of parts of the Syrian Golan Heights.

In a statement, Baghaei condemned the recent Israeli military operations in Syria over the past two days, criticizing the inaction of Western countries and their tacit support for these violations. He described the attacks as a blatant breach of international law and the UN Charter, urging the UN Security Council to intervene immediately to halt the aggression and hold Israel accountable.

Baghaei also warned that Israel is exploiting the ongoing instability in Syria to advance its broader “genocidal campaign” against Palestinians. On the anniversary of the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, he cited UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese’s remarks, asserting that the Israeli political system is rooted in the systematic erasure of Palestinians.

Highlighting Israel’s disregard for the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) six provisional measures to prevent acts violating the Genocide Convention, Baghaei called for decisive international action to end what he described as a “horrific century-long genocide.”

“It is high time the international community stood up in support of humanity and put an end to this,” he said, urging global solidarity against Israel’s continued violations in Syria and Palestine.