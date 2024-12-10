Death Toll in Gaza Surpasses 44,000 Amid Ongoing Israeli Assault

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza reported on Tuesday that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli military campaign has risen to 44,786, with 106,188 others injured since the conflict escalated on October 7, 2023.

In its latest update, the ministry highlighted four massacres committed by Israeli forces within the past 24 hours, resulting in 28 fatalities and 54 injuries. Many victims remain trapped under rubble, while rescue operations are hampered by the inability of ambulance and civil defense teams to access affected areas.

Additionally, Israeli forces killed at least three Palestinians and injured others in separate incidents, including attacks north of Rafah in southern Gaza and on the Nuseirat coast in the central Gaza Strip.

The devastation continues to mount as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens, with calls for urgent international intervention growing louder.