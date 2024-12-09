Yemeni Scholars Association Condemns Israeli Occupation and Calls for Resistance

In a statement, the association denounced what it described as the “malice and hypocrisy” of the United States for occupying Syrian oil fields and targeting the Syrian people under the pretext of combating ISIS, which it claimed was created by the U.S.

The association called on all Syrians and active forces within the country to engage in jihad for the liberation of Syrian territories occupied by Israel and the United States. It urged for resistance to expel Israeli and American forces from all Syrian lands, including the Golan Heights.

The scholars also condemned Israeli violations and aggressions against Lebanon and decried ongoing genocidal crimes in Gaza. They criticized the “shameful silence” of Arab and Islamic nations in the ace of these atrocities.

The statement praised the efforts of those standing in solidarity with Gaza, particularly the Yemeni people, their leadership, and their courageous armed forces, as well as the heroic support from the Iraqi people.

Israeli forces have captured two towns in the southwestern Syrian province of Quneitra near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and are moving towards the neighboring Dara’a province, after militant groups took control of the Arab country.

According to Israeli media outlets, the incursion was launched following heavy shelling of surrounding areas.

Israeli army soldiers are now heading towards areas in Dara’a, located about 90 kilometers (56 miles) south of the capital Damascus.

Earlier, Israeli soldiers had taken over a Syrian army outpost at the summit of Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights.

The Syrian army reportedly left the post amid the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s government.

Armed groups, led by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) militants, announced on Sunday that they had fully captured the Syrian capital and confirmed reports of the fall of the Assad government