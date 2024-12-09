UNRWA: One Million Displaced Persons in the Gaza Strip at Risk of Death

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) confirmed today, Monday, that about “one million displaced persons in Gaza are at risk of death due to the winter cold, in light of the ongoing war of genocide.”

This came at a time when the Zionist enemy forces continue to target hospitals and medical staff, the latest of which was targeting Al-Awda, Al-Indonesian and Kamal Adwan hospitals.

It is worth noting that the Zionist enemy forces carried out a series of massive bombing operations in the northern and western areas of the northern Gaza Strip, in addition to blowing up residential blocks and targeting populated areas surrounding shelters.