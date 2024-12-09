Yemeni forces launch drone attack on sensitive Israeli target

The Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a qualitative military operation targeting a sensitive target of the “Israeli” enemy in the “Yavne” area in Asdod, south of the Yaffa area in occupied Palestine.

In a televised statement, the military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Sare’e, said the air forces carried out a drone attack against a sensitive target of the Israeli enemy in the “Yavne” area, scoring its target successfully.

Brig. Gen. Yahiya Sare’e affirmed that the operation came within the fifth phase of supporting the Palestinian resistance.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces confirmed that they will confront any “Israeli” aggression against our country with more qualitative military operations and that their support operations for the Palestinian people will not stop until the aggression stops and the siege on the Gaza Strip is lifted,” the Brig. Gen. stressed.