82 Palestinians killed in Al-Quds Governorate since onset of Israeli aggression on Gaza

At least 82 Palestinians have been killed in Al-Quds (Jerusalem) Governorate since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, 14 months ago, according to data released by the al-Quds Governorate today.

The data indicated that between October 7, 2023, and December 7, 2024, 282 Palestinians were injured by Israeli occupation forces’ gunfire, nearly 2,000 arrests were recorded, and about 111 cases of house arrest were documented.

It also reported that 64,869 settlers participated in storming Al-Aqsa Mosque during the same period, and 124 orders for deportation from Jerusalem were issued.

The data further clarified that the number of demolitions across the governorate reached 402 during the same period.

Since the beginning of the genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, the Israeli occupation has imposed strict restrictions on the city of Jerusalem, including limiting the movement of its residents, and intensifying its raids on Jerusalem’s towns and neighborhoods.