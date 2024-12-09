Palestinian Resistance’s unique tactics: death paths for Israeli enemy’s military vehicles

Israeli occupation forces have failed to thwart Palestinian resistance ambushes in the Gaza Strip, despite the continuous presence of Israeli aircraft in the sky, including warplanes, helicopters, and surveillance drones.

According to Palestine Online, despite the enemy’s aerial presence, the occupation military has not been able to foil a single ambush by the resistance, which continues to inflict heavy losses on the enemy’s soldiers and vehicles.

The variety of military tactics employed by the resistance, from one ambush to the next, and the use of the destruction caused by the occupation to conceal their movements close to the enemy’s vehicles, makes them difficult to detect.

Additionally, the successful prediction of the movements and routes of the occupation military vehicles, as if they are led by “death paths” created by the resistance, leads the occupation forces into confusion on the battlefield, a situation they themselves created with their widespread destruction.

From the failure of the occupation army to detect the ambushes to the success of the resistance in targeting operations, the confidence of the occupation military is shaken, causing confusion in their movements. This has led to constant displacement, with military vehicles quickly moving from one area to another.

In addition, the massive aerial sweeps before entering any area make controlling a region a significant challenge for the occupation forces. Resistance operations across all fronts of engagement and infiltration, according to military experts, deliver a powerful blow to the occupation army’s claims of achieving victories against the resistance, which are contradicted by the images broadcasted of the continuous resistance success.