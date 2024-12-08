Israeli Airstrike on Gaza City Leaves Ten Palestinians Dead, Others Injured

An Israeli airstrike on Omar Al-Mukhtar Street near the municipal park in Gaza City claimed the lives of ten Palestinians and left several others injured on Sunday, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The attack targeted a group of civilians in the area, local sources reported. This airstrike is part of ongoing Israeli military operations across the Gaza Strip, involving assaults by land, sea, and air since October 7, 2023.

The escalation has resulted in thousands of casualties and extensive destruction of infrastructure in the densely populated and besieged enclave, amplifying the humanitarian crisis faced by its residents.