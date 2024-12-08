118 Casualties Reported in Gaza Amid Escalating Israeli Attacks

The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported on Sunday that 118 Palestinians were killed or injured in the last 24 hours as Israeli airstrikes continued to devastate the besieged enclave. The attacks resulted in five new massacres targeting Palestinian families, according to the ministry’s daily report.

Among the casualties, 44 individuals were confirmed dead, and 74 others were wounded, many of them critically. The ministry noted that numerous victims remain trapped under rubble, as relentless bombardments hinder rescue and civil defense operations.

Continuing Violence

Palestinian sources stated that since this morning alone, Israeli strikes have claimed the lives of an additional 20 individuals and left many others injured.

Rising Death Toll

Since the escalation began on October 7, 2023, the death toll in Gaza has climbed to 44,708, with over 106,050 individuals injured. The ongoing attacks have exacerbated an already dire humanitarian crisis, with infrastructure in ruins and international calls for intervention growing louder.

The situation in Gaza remains critical, with the violence showing no signs of abating as civilian casualties continue to mount.