Syrian Army Announces End of Assad’s Rule as Militants Seize Damascus

The Syrian Army Command has informed officers that President Bashar al-Assad’s rule has ended, according to remarks made by an unnamed officer to Reuters on Sunday. The announcement followed reports that Assad had left Damascus for an undisclosed location.

Militant groups, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), declared their capture of the capital and the fall of the Assad government. In a video statement, Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi al-Jalali expressed readiness to cooperate with the militants and transfer government functions to a transitional authority.

“I remain in my house because of my belonging to this country,” said al-Jalali, vowing to report to his office and urging Syrians to preserve public property.

The developments come after a coordinated offensive by foreign-backed militants on November 27, targeting Aleppo, Idlib’s countryside, and other regions. The assault led to the swift capture of major Syrian cities, including Hama, Homs, Dara’a, Suwayda, and ultimately Damascus, signaling a dramatic shift in Syria’s ongoing conflict.