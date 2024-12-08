Graduates of “Al-Aqsa Flood” Training Courses March in Hodeidah in Support of Palestine

The third cohort of graduates from the fifth phase of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” training courses in Al-Qanous District, Hodeidah Governorate, held a march today to mark their course completion.

Approximately 70 participants took part in the event, aimed at bolstering public mobilization efforts in solidarity with Palestine. The graduates voiced their pride in Yemen’s steadfast support for the Palestinian cause, chanting slogans emphasizing unity and resistance.

They commended the Yemeni Armed Forces for their actions against enemy ships and destroyers, highlighting these efforts as a fulfillment of Yemen’s religious, ethical, and humanitarian responsibilities toward Gaza’s resistance fighters.

Reaffirming their commitment to ongoing military training, the graduates expressed their readiness to support Palestine in its struggle against what they described as ethnic cleansing and genocide amidst global silence and the inaction of Arab and Islamic nations.

The participants called on the Arab and Islamic world to unify efforts against Zionism and its international allies, particularly the United States and Britain, urging liberation from foreign dominance and the restoration of dignity to the Islamic nation.