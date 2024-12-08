Joint Yemeni-Iraqi Operation Targets Key Site in Southern Occupied Palestine

In a coordinated response to ongoing Israeli actions in Gaza, the Yemeni Armed Forces, in partnership with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, launched a successful military operation targeting a critical site in southern occupied Palestine.

The operation, carried out using advanced drones, was confirmed to have achieved its objective, signaling a significant escalation in the regional resistance against Israeli policies.

Solidarity with Gaza

The Yemeni Armed Forces emphasized that this action was a direct response to the continued Israeli aggression and blockade against the people of Gaza. In a statement, they reiterated their unwavering support for the Palestinian struggle, pledging to sustain such operations until the siege on Gaza is lifted and the violence ceases.

This joint effort with the Iraqi Resistance underscores the growing unity among resistance groups across the region, with a shared goal of countering Israeli actions and supporting the Palestinian cause.

Commitment to Justice

“The crimes committed by the Israeli enemy in Gaza cannot go unanswered,” the statement declared, affirming that coordinated operations with regional allies will persist as long as the aggression and humanitarian crisis continue.

This latest development highlights the intensifying regional dynamics as resistance movements expand their reach and capabilities in response to the ongoing crisis in Gaza.