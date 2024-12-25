Israeli Strikes on Gaza Leave Dozens Dead and Injured Amid Ongoing Assault

The Israeli military continued its relentless assault on the Gaza Strip, marking the 446th consecutive day of aggression, with a barrage of airstrikes and artillery shelling that left dozens of civilians dead or injured and caused widespread destruction to property.

At dawn on Wednesday, eight civilians lost their lives in an airstrike targeting a residential home in Jabalia Al-Nazla, located in northern Gaza.

In a further escalation, Israeli forces opened heavy fire at the gate of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip. Al-Awda Hospital also reported a second incident in which Israeli forces detonated a robotic device near its premises, spreading fear and panic among patients and the wounded.

Among the casualties was a pregnant woman, who was martyred in an airstrike targeting a residential apartment near Yaffa School in Gaza City. Medical teams were able to save her unborn child.

In Beit Hanoun, three members of the Al-Ghandour family were killed and several others injured when their home was bombed. Another individual succumbed to injuries sustained in a strike on a residential house in Jabalia Al-Balad and was transferred to Baptist Hospital.

Additionally, Israeli artillery targeted areas northwest of Nuseirat, coinciding with heavy gunfire from military vehicles.

Since the beginning of the aggression on October 7, 2023, the death toll in Gaza has risen to 45,338, with 107,764 injured, according to health officials.

This latest wave of attacks further highlights the devastating toll of the ongoing conflict on the civilian population of Gaza.