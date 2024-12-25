Yemeni Security Forces Foil CIA and Mossad Espionage Network

Yemeni security services have uncovered and dismantled a major espionage network linked to the American Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Israeli Mossad, according to a statement issued by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba). With the help of patriotic citizens, authorities arrested several individuals recruited by a key operative, identified as Hamid Hussein Fayed Majli, over the past few days.

The detained spies were reportedly assigned critical intelligence-gathering missions, including monitoring and identifying strategic military sites such as missile forces, drone operations, naval assets, and weapon storage facilities. They were also tasked with tracking revolutionary, political, military, and social leaders opposed to Israeli and American activities within Yemen.

Among the most sensitive tasks uncovered were efforts to locate missile and drone launch platforms, naval force installations, and critical military camps. The operatives also attempted to gather intelligence on prominent figures, including the leader of the Yemeni revolution, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, as well as other key political and military officials.

The security services revealed that the intelligence gathered was passed to Majli, who then relayed it to the Mossad. The information was intended for use in precision airstrikes by American, Israeli, and British forces. Additional activities of the network included attempts to infiltrate Yemen’s armed forces and recruit new agents to further destabilize the country’s military capabilities.

According to the statement, Majli’s involvement with foreign intelligence began in 2008 when he was initially recruited by Saudi intelligence, which later connected him to the CIA and Mossad. Following the launch of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, Majli was reportedly instructed to expand his recruitment operations, targeting individuals to undermine Yemen’s military support for Gaza and its opposition to Israeli and American aggression.

The Yemeni security forces emphasized their commitment to safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty and military assets, vowing to continue efforts to thwart any hostile intelligence activities.