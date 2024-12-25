Yemeni Missile Strike Hits Israeli Military Target in Jaffa

In a significant escalation, the missile forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces have struck a military target in the occupied city of Jaffa with a hypersonic ballistic missile, identified as “Palestine-2.” The operation, carried out as part of Yemen’s solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people and in retaliation for Israeli aggression, successfully achieved its objectives, according to an official statement from Sana’a.

This strike marks a continuation of Yemen’s declared support for Gaza amid the ongoing genocide and siege imposed on the Palestinian territory. Yemeni Armed Forces confirmed their intent to sustain military operations against Israel, emphasizing that such actions will persist until the aggression on Gaza ceases and the blockade is lifted.

The attack aligns with what Yemeni officials describe as “the battle of the promised conquest and the holy jihad,” expressing unwavering commitment to supporting Palestine and countering Israeli actions in the region. The statement underscores the resilience and determination of the Yemeni Armed Forces in their pursuit of justice for the Palestinian people.

Sana’a reiterated its position, calling for an end to the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and pledging continued resistance against Israeli aggression.