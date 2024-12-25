Ancient Yemeni Bronze Horse Statue Discovered in Istanbul Museum

Abdullah Mohsen, a prominent researcher specializing in the tracking and documentation of Yemeni antiquities smuggled abroad, has unveiled the presence of a rare Yemeni artifact in Turkey. The bronze statue, dating back to the 4th century BC, is housed in Istanbul’s Ancient East Museum.

In a Facebook post titled “Unique Bronze Horse with Inscriptions,” part of his ongoing series “Yemen’s Antiquities… Abroad,” Mohsen detailed the discovery of the statue, emphasizing its historical significance. He described it as a rare bronze depiction of a horse adorned with inscriptions, part of a broader collection of ancient Yemeni artifacts preserved in various museums worldwide.

Bronze animal statues, including horses, lions, bulls, and wild goats, are iconic symbols of ancient Yemeni craftsmanship and are found in museums across the globe. Mohsen highlighted two particularly renowned examples:

1. **The Ghaiman Bronze Horse**: This dynamic sculpture, found in Ghaiman, south of Sana’a, portrays a horse leaping over barriers. Originally owned by antiquities dealer Maurice Nahman, the piece journeyed through Paris, Washington, and eventually to Harvard University’s Dumbarton Oaks Research Library in 1940, where it remains today.

2. **The Bronze Horseman Statue**: Auctioned at the Archaeological Center in Jaffa (Tel Aviv) in September 2022, this artifact dates from the 2nd century BC to the 2nd century AD. It depicts a horse and rider, armed with a sword, though the statue is partially incomplete with the rider’s hands and horse’s tail missing.

Mohsen also referenced a remarkable bronze horse statue displayed at the Military Museum in Sana’a. The statue stands on a massive inscribed base, accompanied by a raised figure of a wild goat, further showcasing the artistry of ancient Yemen.

The discovery of these artifacts, scattered across museums and private collections, underscores the urgent need for preserving Yemen’s cultural heritage amid ongoing conflict and antiquities smuggling.