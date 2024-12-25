Israeli Airstrike Targets Bekaa, Violating Lebanon Ceasefire Agreement

In a significant escalation, Israeli warplanes launched an airstrike on Lebanon’s eastern Bekaa Governorate early Wednesday morning, marking the first such raid on the region since the ceasefire agreement was declared on November 27.

According to the official Lebanese News Agency, “The Israeli enemy carried out a major violation of the ceasefire by striking the area between the towns of Talya and Hazin in Bekaa.”

The airstrike was accompanied by an intensive deployment of Israeli drones, which conducted surveillance operations over the targeted zone and extended their flights to the outskirts of Baalbek.

This attack adds to the series of ongoing daily violations of the ceasefire by the Israeli forces, further exacerbating tensions in the region.