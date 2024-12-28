US-UK Airstrikes Target Hajjah Province in Yemen

American and British fighter jets conducted new airstrikes in Yemen on Saturday, targeting the Baha area in the Midi district of Hajjah province, northwest of the country.

According to security sources, the attacks involved two airstrikes and are the latest in a series of military operations attributed to the US-UK coalition. The strikes have raised concerns over the escalating aggression and its impact on civilian populations in the region.

No immediate reports on casualties or damage were available at the time of reporting. The airstrikes come amid heightened tensions and ongoing conflict in Yemen, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.