Civilian Killed, Another Injured by Saudi Gunfire in Northern Yemen

A civilian was killed, and another sustained injuries on Saturday after Saudi forces opened fire in Saada province, northern Yemen.

According to an official security source, Saudi army units targeted border areas in the Monabbih and Baqim districts using various weapons. The attack resulted in the death of one civilian and injuries to another.

The source condemned the growing frequency of unprovoked assaults on civilians in border regions, which have left numerous casualties in recent weeks. These incidents have drawn widespread criticism for exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Yemen’s conflict zones.