Yemeni Armed Forces Strike Israeli Nevatim Airbase with Hypersonic Missile in Support of Gaza

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced a significant military operation on Saturday, targeting the Israeli Nevatim Airbase in the Negev region of southern occupied Palestine with a hypersonic ballistic missile.

In a televised statement, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, the Yemeni military spokesperson, confirmed the successful strike using a Palestine 2 hypersonic missile. The operation was carried out as part of the fifth phase of the “Promised Conquest” campaign, which supports Palestine and responds to Israeli aggression against Gaza.

Brigadier General Sare’e praised the widespread demonstrations across Sana’a and other Yemeni regions in solidarity with the Palestinian cause. He reaffirmed Yemen’s commitment to continuing military operations against Israel until the aggression ceases and the blockade on Gaza is lifted.

“This operation stands as a clear message of support for the Palestinian people and their resistance fighters, aligning Yemen’s armed forces with the struggle against the occupation,” Sare’e stated.

The strike highlights Yemen’s deepening involvement in the regional conflict, underscoring its alignment with Gaza in the face of Israeli military actions.