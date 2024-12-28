IRGC Chief Hails Yemeni Support for Palestine, Predicts Victory in Resistance

Major General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), has commended the Yemeni people for their steadfast support of Palestine, expressing confidence in their ultimate victory in the resistance against oppression.

In an interview with Yemen’s Al-Masirah network, General Salami highlighted the dignity and determination of the Yemeni people, stating, “The resistance has not weakened, and everyone can see how the Yemenis defend Palestine with merit, holding rallies every Friday in solidarity with Gaza.”

The remarks coincided with a significant military escalation, as Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson Yahya Saree announced a missile strike targeting Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv using a Palestine 2 supersonic ballistic missile. Additionally, a drone operation targeted the Santa Ursula ship in the Arabian Sea, described as a response to Israeli actions in Gaza and Yemen.

Saree reaffirmed that Yemeni military operations would persist until the aggressions in Gaza come to an end. Over recent months, Yemeni forces have launched attacks on Israeli-affiliated vessels in the Red Sea and Bab-el-Mandeb Strait and carried out strikes on Israeli-occupied territories, including Tel Aviv.