Yemeni Forces Shoot Down U.S. MQ-9 Drone Over Al-Bayda

The Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) announced the successful downing of a U.S. MQ-9 drone over Al-Bayda province, claiming it was engaged in hostile activities. The operation was confirmed on Saturday by YAF spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree.

In a televised statement, Saree revealed that the drone was intercepted using a domestically-produced surface-to-air missile. He emphasized that this marks the thirteenth such drone shot down since the YAF intensified its military operations in solidarity with Gaza.

The incident underscores escalating tensions and the YAF’s growing reliance on indigenous missile systems to counter foreign aerial activities.