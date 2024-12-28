Gaza Death Toll Surges to 45,484 Amid Continued Israeli Aggression

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Saturday that the death toll from Israeli military operations has risen to 45,484, with 108,090 people injured since the start of the aggression on October 7, 2023.

In its daily report detailing the ongoing violence, now in its 449th day, the ministry revealed that Israeli forces had carried out two new massacres in the Gaza Strip within the past 24 hours. These attacks resulted in 48 additional deaths and 52 injuries, with victims rushed to overwhelmed hospitals.

The ministry noted that many victims remain trapped under rubble or lie in the streets, as rescue teams and medical crews face immense difficulties in reaching them due to the relentless bombardment and destroyed infrastructure.