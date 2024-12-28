Hamas Accuses Netanyahu of Sabotaging Prisoner Negotiations Through Violence

Hamas has accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of attempting to eliminate the issue of Israeli prisoners held in Gaza by killing them during ongoing military operations. According to Hamas official Osama Hamdan, the Israeli government’s refusal to agree to a comprehensive ceasefire and withdrawal from Gaza has prolonged the conflict, which has persisted for over 14 months.

Hamdan stated that Israel continues to alter its conditions and criteria regarding prisoner negotiations, obstructing efforts to reach an agreement. He added that Hamas proposed a comprehensive initiative, which included a ceasefire, a full withdrawal from Gaza, and a prisoner exchange as a unified deal. However, the Israeli government reportedly rejected this proposal.

Hamdan also claimed that Netanyahu seeks to avoid potential revelations from the testimonies of the prisoners by resorting to their elimination during ongoing military strikes.

Meanwhile, a report from the U.S.-based website “Axios,” citing Israeli and American officials, highlighted the decreasing likelihood of any agreement being reached in Gaza before U.S. President Donald Trump’s potential return to the White House in January.