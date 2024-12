The Zionist aggression warplanes launched a series of airstrikes on the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, and Hodeidah province, western Yemen, on Thursday evening.

Local sources reported that the Israeli air aggression on Yemen targeted Sana’a International civilian Airport, Power plants for civilians in Sana’a and Hodeidah port.

A number of Yemeni civilians were killed and injured as a result of these attacks, according to the sources.