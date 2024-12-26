YMU Strongly Condemns The Assassination Of Five Journalists From Al-Quds TV By Zionist Enemy
Yemeni Media Union condemned in the strongest terms the assassination of five journalists working for Al-Quds satellite channel by the Israeli occupation forces this morning, Thursday, 25 Jumada al-Akhira, while they were performing their media duties in the central Gaza Strip.
In a statement, the union called on Arab, Islamic and free media to support the Palestinian injustice and Palestinian journalists and not to submit to Zionist intimidation.