Death Toll From Israeli Genocide In Gaza Rises To 45,399

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said on Thursday that the death toll from the Israeli genocide war in the Gaza Strip has risen to 45,399, primarily children and women, since the start of the Israeli aggression on October 7, 2023.

The ministry stated in its daily report that the number of wounded has risen to 107,940 wounded since the start of the aggression, while thousands of victims are still under the rubble.

The Zionist enemy forces committed three massacres, resulting in the death of 38 citizens and the injury of 137 others during the past hours, the ministry added.