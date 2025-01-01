Zionist Forces Close Kamal Adwan Hospital, Detain Over 350 in Northern Gaza

In a dramatic escalation, Israeli forces have forcibly closed Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, rendering the facility completely out of service and displacing hundreds of patients, medical staff, and civilians.

According to reports in *Haaretz*, the closure is part of a broader Israeli strategy aimed at evacuating the northern Gaza Strip of its civilian population. The hospital, a vital lifeline for the region, was stormed, set ablaze, and destroyed by Israeli forces. The attack left more than 350 individuals detained, including 180 medical staff and 75 wounded patients along with their companions, according to Gaza’s government media office.

The detainees were reportedly taken to an undisclosed location, while the Ministry of Health in Gaza confirmed that the hospital director, Hussam Abu Safiya, was arrested as part of the operation. The Ministry emphasized that the hospital’s closure marks the end of major medical services in the northern governorate.

This development follows a series of aggressive measures by the Israeli military aimed at displacing civilians and crippling essential infrastructure in Gaza. Critics have described these actions as part of a systematic effort to exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in the besieged enclave.

The closure of Kamal Adwan Hospital comes amidst growing international calls for an end to the violence and an immediate ceasefire to address the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.