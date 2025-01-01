Al-Aqsa Support Committee Urges Mass Mobilization in Solidarity with Gaza

The Al-Aqsa Support Committee has called on Yemenis to participate in a massive demonstration on Friday under the banner “Steadfast with Gaza: With Our Faith Identity and Qur’anic March.”

Scheduled for Friday afternoon, the rallies will be held in Sabeen Square in the capital Sana’a, as well as in squares across other provinces. The event aims to express solidarity with the people of Gaza amidst the ongoing Israeli aggression and to reaffirm Yemen’s steadfast commitment to its Islamic identity and the Palestinian cause.

The committee emphasized that the demonstration will send a powerful message of unity and resistance against the atrocities committed in Gaza and the broader Zionist-American aggression.

Organizers have urged Yemenis from all walks of life to take to the streets in what is expected to be a million-strong turnout, reflecting the nation’s enduring support for Palestine and its unwavering stance against oppression.

This rally is part of ongoing efforts by Yemen to voice its condemnation of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and to call for an end to the aggression that has devastated the besieged territory.