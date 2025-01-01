Yemen’s leadership and people have reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to defending the oppressed in Gaza and countering the existential threats posed by the United States and Israel. This stance stems from Yemen’s faith-based ideology and adherence to divine principles, rejecting hesitation in favor of decisive action.

While Yemen recognizes the inevitable losses that come with confronting aggression—lives, property, and resources—it considers these sacrifices a worthy trade in the path of Allah. The Yemeni leadership views inaction as far more devastating, leading to the subjugation and destruction of nations, as seen in other parts of the region.

The Zionist ambition to establish a “Greater Israel” from the Nile to the Euphrates has been significantly thwarted by the firm resistance of nations like Yemen. In particular, Yemen’s leadership and actions have dealt severe blows to Israeli and American plans, prompting these adversaries to rely increasingly on international organizations for protection.

Yemen’s resolve was evident following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent threats. These threats sparked massive demonstrations across Yemen, showcasing the people’s unity and defiance. In response to American and Zionist attacks on civilian facilities in Sana’a and Hodeidah, Yemen launched immediate and impactful retaliatory strikes. Targets included strategic sites within the Zionist entity and an American aircraft carrier, sending a clear message: Yemen does not delay in responding to aggression.

This immediate and forceful approach has distinguished Yemen from other regional actors who merely declare their “right to respond” while enduring repeated attacks. By swiftly targeting its adversaries, Yemen has compelled the withdrawal of an American aircraft carrier from the Red Sea and forced millions of Israeli settlers into shelters.

The strength and resilience demonstrated by Yemen have altered the tone of its adversaries. Both American and Zionist leaders now acknowledge their inability to confront Yemen without substantial alliances. Despite a decade of aggression, Yemen has emerged as a regional power and is poised to become a global force, further solidified by the current conflict and future alliances.

This transformation underscores Yemen’s principle: a grievance will never go unanswered. Yemen’s leadership and people remain steadfast, proving that faith and determination can challenge even the most formidable adversaries.

sorce Almasirah website