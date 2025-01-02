Al-Quds Brigades Strike Israeli Military Vehicle in Tulkarm with Explosive Device

The Al-Quds Brigades’ Tulkarm Battalion announced it had successfully targeted an Israeli military vehicle during a raid in the town of Anabta, east of Tulkarm, in the northern occupied West Bank.

In a statement released on Thursday, the battalion confirmed that a pre-planned explosive device was detonated, striking a “Boz Namer” military vehicle near the Wadi Al-Sha’ir area of Anabta. The statement claimed the vehicle was destroyed and that casualties were inflicted among Israeli forces.

The incident occurred as Israeli forces, accompanied by a military bulldozer, conducted an incursion into Anabta from the direction of the “Anab” military checkpoint located at the eastern entrance of Tulkarm city.

This escalation underscores the heightened tensions in the region, with such confrontations becoming increasingly frequent.