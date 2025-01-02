Tragic Vehicle Overturn in Hodeidah Leaves 8 Dead, 16 Injured

A devastating traffic accident in Yemen’s Hodeidah Governorate claimed the lives of eight people and left 16 others injured on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the Al-Mantasha area of Jabal Ras District when a “Hilux” vehicle overturned. According to the Traffic Police in the province, the crash resulted from a combination of technical malfunctions caused by poor maintenance and overloading of the vehicle.

The Security Media Center revealed that preliminary investigations point to neglect of routine maintenance as a key factor in the tragedy.

In the wake of the accident, Traffic Police emphasized the importance of adhering to traffic regulations, ensuring regular vehicle maintenance, and avoiding overloading and excessive speed to prevent similar incidents in the future.