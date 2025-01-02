Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Claim 11 Lives, Including Women and Children

At least 11 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed and dozens injured early Thursday in a series of Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, targeting areas in both the northern and southern regions.

Local sources reported that Israeli warplanes struck a makeshift tent sheltering displaced families in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza. The attack resulted in 11 fatalities and left 15 others with varying degrees of injuries.

In a separate incident, two brothers lost their lives in an airstrike in northern Gaza, while Israeli artillery shelled the western areas of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, causing further devastation.

Since October 2023, the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza has claimed at least 45,553 Palestinian lives, with over 108,379 others reported injured, according to documented reports. The humanitarian toll continues to escalate amidst the unrelenting aggression.