A civilian was injured on Thursday by gunfire from Saudi forces in the Al-Sheikh area of Sa’adah Governorate, Yemen.

This incident follows the injury of two other civilians on Monday in the same district, where Saudi artillery also launched attacks on several areas within the Shada border region.

These attacks are part of a broader pattern of daily assaults on border villages, involving artillery shelling and machine-gun fire. Local sources have condemned these ongoing violations, which underscore the Saudi regime’s persistent disregard for calls to achieve genuine peace in the region.

The intensifying attacks have drawn sharp criticism, highlighting the dire humanitarian situation faced by civilians in these border areas.