Yemeni Armed Forces have achieved a remarkable milestone by successfully downing 18 US MQ-9 drones, marking a significant feat in countering one of the world’s most advanced aerial systems. The MQ-9, valued at $30 million each, represents a pinnacle of US military technology, frequently deployed in global conflicts and high-profile assassinations.

Recent Successes

On January 1, 2025, Yemeni forces intercepted the 14th MQ-9 drone since the start of operations in support of Gaza. The latest drone was downed during a hostile mission in the airspace of Marib province. This follows the December 28, 2024, interception of another MQ-9 over Al-Baidah province.

These operations span Yemen’s airspace and territorial waters, with drones intercepted in key regions such as Sa’adah, Marib, Al-Baidah, and Dhammar. The growing frequency of successful interceptions highlights Yemen’s enhanced defensive capabilities against advanced aerial threats.

Technical Challenges Overcome

The MQ-9 drone, a symbol of US aerial dominance, is equipped with cutting-edge radar, precision sensors, and advanced weapons systems, including laser-guided missiles and bombs. Despite its ability to operate in extreme weather and remain airborne for 40 hours, Yemeni forces have consistently neutralized these drones, showcasing their advanced counter-drone technology.

Milestone Incidents

Notable interceptions include:

– November 8, 2023: First MQ-9 drone downed during operations supporting Gaza.

– February 19, 2024: Interception in Hodeidah.

– May 29, 2024: Drone shot down in Marib.

– August 4, 2024: Seventh MQ-9 destroyed in Sa’adah.

– December 28, 2024: 13th drone downed in Al-Baidah.

– January 1, 2025: Latest interception in Marib, marking the 14th during Gaza-related operations.

Strategic Implications

Yemen’s growing success against the MQ-9 drones reflects a significant advancement in its defensive capabilities and resilience against foreign aggression. These operations also underline Yemen’s firm stance in supporting the Palestinian cause and resisting external military interventions.

source: Almasirah website