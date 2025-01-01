7,000 Trainees Parade in Hodeidah, Showcasing Readiness and Solidarity with Palestine

In a powerful display of readiness and solidarity, 7,000 graduates from military mobilization courses paraded in the Jabal Ras District of Yemen’s Hodeidah province. The event highlighted Yemen’s commitment to confronting foreign aggression and supporting the Palestinian resistance.

The graduates showcased their preparedness through military demonstrations, reflecting widespread public engagement and resilience. They affirmed their dedication to ongoing training as part of Yemen’s broader efforts to safeguard sovereignty and support the Palestinian cause against Zionist occupation and U.S.-British aggression.

Participants expressed pride in Yemen’s steadfastness under its leadership, which has prioritized Arab and Islamic unity despite international conspiracies. “Yemenis are bolstering their heroic stance by focusing on training and preparation to confront U.S.-Israeli threats,” one graduate stated.

The parade sent a clear message to the U.S., British, and Zionist forces, declaring Yemen’s unity and determination to defend its nation and support Palestine. Graduates emphasized that years of aggression and blockade have strengthened Yemen’s resolve, transforming adversity into resilience.

Sayyed Abdulmalik Al-Houthi, leader of Yemen’s revolution, recently highlighted the scale of national mobilization, revealing that over one million trainees have participated in military training programs. This includes more than 700,000 in mobilization efforts and hundreds of thousands in regular forces, underscoring Yemen’s readiness to confront U.S. and Israeli aggression.

Since Israel’s war on Gaza began on October 7, 2023, Yemen has remained a vocal supporter of Palestinian resistance. The conflict has claimed the lives of over 45,514 Palestinians, predominantly women and children. Yemen has also taken direct action, targeting ships linked to Israel, the U.S., and the U.K., aiming to force an end to the ongoing aggression in Gaza.

The parade reflected Yemen’s unwavering commitment to justice and its advocacy for Arab and Islamic unity. Participants called on the region to reject subservience, confront conspiracies, and focus on their true enemies. This event, along with other solidarity actions, underscores Yemen’s determination to support Palestine until justice prevails.