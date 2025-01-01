Hezbollah’s Strength Rejuvenated, Says Sheikh Naim Qassem

Sheikh Naim Qassem, Deputy Secretary-General of Hezbollah, declared that the resistance movement has regained its strength and continues to thwart Zionist expansionist plans. Speaking during a televised address at the fourth international congress honoring Ayatollah Mohammad-Taqi Mesbah Yazdi in Tehran, Qassem emphasized Hezbollah’s resilience and growing capabilities.

“We have proven through resistance that we will not allow the [Zionist] enemy to advance its agenda,” Qassem stated, urging the Lebanese government and international community to confront ongoing acts of aggression against Lebanon.

Highlighting Hezbollah’s commitment to defending Lebanon’s sovereignty, Qassem called on the Beirut government to take decisive political action against Israeli violations. He stressed that the resistance movement thrives through its faith and the dedication of its servicemen, which have empowered it to emerge stronger in the face of adversity.

Qassem also condemned the atrocities being carried out in Gaza by the Israeli military, accusing the Tel Aviv regime of committing genocide and indiscriminate killings in the besieged coastal enclave. He described Israel as a barbaric and criminal regime supported by the United States, which he labeled an “enemy of humanity.”

“The Israeli military is leveling homes, killing indiscriminately, and eradicating life in Gaza, all with the backing of the U.S.,” he stated, adding that such acts have solidified Israel’s global recognition as a criminal state.

Sheikh Qassem’s remarks underline Hezbollah’s continued role in resisting Israeli aggression and advocating for justice in the Muslim world, reaffirming its position as a key player in regional dynamics.