The US-British aggression coalition carried out a series of airstrikes on Yemen’s capital, Sana’a, and Hodeidah province on Tuesday, intensifying its ongoing campaign.

Security sources reported that ten airstrikes targeted the 22nd May Complex in Al-Thawra District, while two others hit Al-Ordhi, the site of Yemen’s Ministry of Defense. Earlier in the day, the coalition also bombed the Al-Tuhyta District in southern Hodeidah with two additional strikes.

The attacks are part of a broader effort by the US-British coalition to deter Yemen’s support for Palestine amid what has been described as a Zionist genocidal war against the Palestinian people for over a year.

In response, Sana’a reaffirmed its commitment to the Al-Aqsa Flood campaign, including its naval blockade on Israeli-controlled areas. Yemeni officials emphasized that their efforts would continue until aggression against Gaza and Lebanon ceases, underscoring Yemen’s stance in regional resistance movements.