Al-Houthi Demands Security Council Action on Palestine and Condemnation of Aggression

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, issued a sharp response to the UN Security Council, urging it to uphold its resolutions on Palestine and unequivocally condemn aggression in Gaza and Yemen.

In a tweet posted on the X platform, Al-Houthi criticized the Security Council’s expressions of “deep concern” over famine and siege conditions in Yemen and Gaza, calling for these concerns to translate into practical actions and clear denunciations of ongoing aggression.

He stated, “Respect for international law begins with implementing Security Council resolutions on Palestine. Any statements that fail to address the need to halt aggression on Gaza and Yemen are meaningless—a storm in a teacup.”

The remarks underscore Yemen’s insistence on international accountability and a broader call for tangible action rather than symbolic expressions of concern in addressing regional crises.