Yemeni Armed Forces Target Ben Gurion Airport, Jerusalem Power Station, and US Aircraft Carrier

In retaliation for the ongoing aggression against Gaza and in solidarity with the Palestinian people, the Yemeni Armed Forces announced a series of high-profile military operations. These actions were part of the fifth stage of what they called the “Promised Conquest and Holy Jihad.”

According to a statement from the Yemeni Armed Forces, the missile force launched two precise strikes:

1. Ben Gurion Airport: A hypersonic ballistic missile, identified as the Palestine 2, targeted the Israeli airport in the Yaffa area of occupied Palestine, reportedly hitting its mark.

2. Jerusalem Power Station: A Zulfiqar ballistic missile struck a power station south of occupied Jerusalem, also reportedly achieving its objective.

Simultaneously, Yemeni forces conducted a joint operation against the American aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman. Using a combination of drones, cruise missiles, and missile fire, the operation thwarted what Yemeni officials described as a planned U.S. airstrike on Yemen.

The Yemeni Armed Forces stated that combat readiness has been heightened across several military units to counter any threats from Israel or the United States. They emphasized that operations would continue until the aggression on Gaza ceases and the siege is lifted.

These developments mark a significant escalation, highlighting Yemen’s active involvement in regional resistance movements and its commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause.