US-British Coalition Launches Airstrikes Across Yemen, Leaving Multiple Casualties

The US-British aggression coalition carried out two airstrikes on Tuesday targeting At Tuhayat District in Hodeidah Governorate, southern Yemen, according to security sources.

This marks a continuation of recent escalations. On Saturday, four airstrikes hit the Buhais area in Midi District, Hajjah Governorate. The day prior, the coalition targeted the 21st September Park in Sana’a’s Al-Thawra District.

The aggression intensified on Thursday with multiple raids by Zionist forces on Sana’a International Airport and key infrastructure in Hodeidah. The attacks included strikes on the Ras Kutaib Power Station, Hodeidah Port, and Ras Issa Oil Port.

The raids on Sana’a International Airport resulted in three fatalities and injured 30 others, while the airstrikes on Hodeidah caused three deaths and wounded 10. The escalation has drawn widespread condemnation and raises concerns over the ongoing humanitarian impact on civilians in Yemen.