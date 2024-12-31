Father and Son Killed by US-Saudi War Remnants in Yemen’s Hodeidah

Two civilians lost their lives in Hodeidah province, western Yemen, due to an explosion caused by remnants of war left behind from the US-Saudi aggression.

According to local sources, the tragic incident occurred in the Al-Durayhimi district, claiming the lives of Abdullah Jaber Mashhouri, 50, and his 12-year-old son, Nashwan. The explosion happened in the western part of the district, highlighting the ongoing threat posed by unexploded ordnance in conflict-affected areas.

This incident underscores the enduring danger faced by Yemeni civilians, particularly in regions heavily impacted by years of aggression, as they continue to grapple with the devastating aftermath of war.