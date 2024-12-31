Yemen’s Hodeidah Hosts Military Parade of 5,000 in Solidarity with Palestine

A massive military parade took place today in the Jabal Ras district of Yemen’s Hodeidah province, featuring 5,000 graduates from the Al-Aqsa Flood mobilization courses. The event underscored Yemen’s readiness to confront aggression and its unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.

The graduates demonstrated advanced military maneuvers, showcasing their preparedness to face external threats, including U.S. and British aggression, and to resist the Israeli occupation of Palestine. The event was attended by Hodeidah Governor Abdullah Abdo Ahmed Atifi, First Deputy Governor Ahmad Al-Bashiri, and senior military and community leaders.

Participants highlighted Yemen’s enduring solidarity with Palestine, emphasizing their nation’s steadfastness despite ongoing aggression and international attempts to undermine its resistance. The parade reflected the unity and resilience of the Jabal Ras community, committed to national and regional causes.

Graduates delivered a clear message of defiance to the U.S., Israel, and Britain, affirming the Yemeni people’s collective resolve in defending their homeland and supporting the Palestinian resistance. They criticized Arab leaders’ failures to champion the Palestinian cause, positioning Yemen as a steadfast supporter of Palestinian rights.

Calling for regional unity, the graduates urged people across the Arab and Muslim world to reject foreign dependency and resist conspiracies aimed at fragmenting their societies. The parade symbolized Yemen’s strengthened resolve in the face of adversity and its commitment to the broader struggle for justice in Palestine.