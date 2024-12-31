Abdulsalam Condemns US Aggression on Yemen as Violation of Sovereignty and Support for Israel

Mohammed Abdulsalam, head of Yemen’s national delegation, has denounced U.S. aggression against Yemen as a blatant violation of the country’s sovereignty and an unequivocal endorsement of Israel’s actions, which he described as enabling ongoing crimes of genocide.

In a post on the social media platform X, Abdulsalam stated, “Those who seek security and stability in the region must rein in ‘Israel’ by stopping its aggression against Gaza, not by providing it with more time, weapons, and political cover.”

He reiterated Yemen’s resilience in the face of foreign aggression, emphasizing the nation’s steadfast commitment to self-defense and its unwavering support for Gaza. Abdulsalam highlighted Yemen’s sacrifices as a testament to its enduring solidarity with the Palestinian cause, calling for an end to the international backing of Israel’s actions in the region.