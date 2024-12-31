Hamas Urges Accountability for Israeli Violations Against Palestinian Journalists

Hamas has called on international human rights and humanitarian organizations to prosecute Israel for its actions against Palestinian journalists. The movement emphasized the need for a global media code of honor to protect journalists and safeguard their rights.

In a statement issued on Palestinian Journalist Loyalty Day, commemorated annually on December 31, Hamas highlighted the sacrifices made by Palestinian journalists who risk their lives to report on Israeli actions. The movement reported that “201 Palestinian journalists have been martyred while documenting the crimes of the occupation.”

The statement accused Israel of systematically targeting Palestinian journalists to suppress truth and hide its alleged violations against Palestinians. It also commended the role of Palestinian journalists in debunking Israeli narratives and showcasing Palestinian resilience, particularly in Gaza, which has faced prolonged conflict, blockade, and alleged acts of genocide.

The ongoing conflict in Gaza since October 7, 2023, has seen over 200 journalists killed, 399 injured, and 43 detained, according to Gaza’s government media office. This death toll exceeds the number of journalists killed during World War II. Additionally, Reporters Without Borders has labeled Gaza as the most dangerous region for journalists in 2023, accounting for over 30% of journalist fatalities globally.

Hamas reiterated its call for justice and international accountability for what it describes as crimes against press freedom and humanity.