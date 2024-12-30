WHO Chief Urges Immediate Ceasefire Following Attacks on Gaza Hospitals

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza following Israeli airstrikes that targeted the al-Ahli Arab and al-Wafaa hospitals in Gaza City, leaving seven people dead.

“Hospitals in Gaza have once again become battlegrounds, and the health system is under severe threat,” Ghebreyesus stated in a post on X. “We repeat: stop attacks on hospitals. People in Gaza need access to health care. Humanitarians need access to provide health aid. Ceasefire!”

Escalating Crisis in Gaza Hospitals

On Friday, Israeli forces raided Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, setting the facility ablaze and detaining more than 240 individuals, including medical staff and the hospital’s director, Dr. Hussam Abu Safia. The facility was the last major operational hospital in northern Gaza.

The forced displacement of patients and staff further strained Gaza’s collapsing health infrastructure. Critical patients from Kamal Adwan were transferred to the Indonesian Hospital, which is now non-operational, while others were moved to al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. Four patients were reportedly detained during the transfer.

“Seven patients and 15 caregivers remain at the severely damaged Indonesian Hospital, which is no longer capable of providing care,” Ghebreyesus noted.

Urgent Calls for Action

The WHO has delivered basic medical supplies, food, and water to the Indonesian Hospital, but the situation remains dire. Ghebreyesus called for the immediate release of Dr. Hussam Abu Safia and urged Israel to respect the healthcare needs and rights of all individuals in Gaza.

Since October 7, 2023, when Israel launched its military campaign following a historic operation by Hamas, at least 45,514 Palestinians—most of them women and children—have been killed, with 108,189 others injured. Civilian facilities, including hospitals, have been frequent targets of the campaign, actions widely condemned as violations of international law.

The WHO continues to advocate for unrestricted humanitarian access and an end to attacks on Gaza’s medical facilities to prevent further loss of life.