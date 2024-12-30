 Gaza’s War Toll: Over 57,000 Dead and Missing, 1,413 Families Wiped Out  

The ongoing Israeli war in Gaza has left a catastrophic toll, with approximately 57,000 martyrs and missing persons documented so far, according to a statement issued by Gaza’s Government Media Office on Sunday evening. Among these, 1,413 families have been completely erased from the civil registry.

Key statistics reveal the devastating impact of the conflict:

– 12,287 women killed by Israeli forces.

– 1,068 medical personnel, 94 civil defense workers, and 201 journalists martyred.

– 728 aid workers and police officers killed.

– 520 martyrs exhumed from seven mass graves inside hospitals.

The statement also highlighted that 70% of the victims are women and children, with 35,060 children orphaned, and 12,125 women widowed during the conflict.

The siege has compounded the humanitarian crisis:

– 2 million displaced persons, with over 110,000 tents now unfit for shelter.

– 12,650 wounded individuals** urgently require treatment abroad, alongside 12,500 cancer patients and 3,000 individuals with chronic illnesses.

– Infectious diseases have surged, with 2,136,026 cases reported, including 71,338 viral hepatitis infections.

The destruction has extended to critical infrastructure:

– 823 mosques and 213 government buildings have been completely destroyed.

– Educational facilities have suffered heavily, with 135 schools and universities destroyed and 353 partially damaged, depriving 785,000 students of education.

– The war has claimed the lives of 12,780 students and 756 educators, alongside 148 academics and researchers.

The report comes as the Israeli military intensifies its isolation of northern Gaza neighborhoods, leaving hospitals like Kamal Adwan unable to operate. Despite international outcry, the region continues to endure systematic destruction and loss of life, as the humanitarian crisis deepens further.

This harrowing data underscores the urgent need for global intervention to halt the devastation in Gaza and provide immediate relief to its besieged population.